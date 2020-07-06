The search for 33-year-old actress Naya Rivera was suspended late Wednesday night after she went missing earlier in the day.

Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

Naya Rivera‘s most recent Instagram post is a heartbreaking one. On Tuesday (July 7), the...

Naya Rivera is confirmed to be the missing woman involved in a swimming accident at Lake Piru in...