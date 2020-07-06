Global  

Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

The search for 33-year-old actress Naya Rivera was suspended late Wednesday night after she went missing earlier in the day.

Glee actress Naya Rivera missing on Lake Piru after boat trip with son 


Telegraph.co.uk - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•Seattle Times•Hull Daily Mail


Search for Naya Rivera Will Continue at 'First Light' on Thursday, Sheriff Confirms

Naya Rivera is confirmed to be the missing woman involved in a swimming accident at Lake Piru in...
Just Jared - Published

Naya Rivera Cozied Up to Son Josey in Cute Photo Posted Just One Day Before Boating Incident

Naya Rivera‘s most recent Instagram post is a heartbreaking one. On Tuesday (July 7), the...
Just Jared - Published


KieferEdwards

KieferEdwards RT @abc7chriscristi: #BREAKING: After an exhaustive pre-nightfall search in Lake Piru, CA, singer and actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead… 2 seconds ago

ChristianLongs2

Chris RT @usatodaylife: Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on 'Glee', presumed dead after disappearing from boat on Southern California… 6 seconds ago

etimes

ETimes Authorities are still looking for the actress! #nayarivera https://t.co/lnnK65j6dt 11 seconds ago

jnunez37

Jorge Nunez RT @ahszone: BREAKING: “GLEE” actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead at 33. She was reportedly on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son this afte… 39 seconds ago

dbeuv

D-Train Former 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after day on California lake: reports https://t.co/08jnPSkcYr 57 seconds ago

Stephanie_Jodie

Stephanie J Nielsen RT @PopWrapped: #BREAKING: GLEE” actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead at 33. She was reportedly on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son this a… 1 minute ago

_kzla

kae RT @KHONnews: JUST IN: Actress Naya Rivera was missing and presumed to be dead after her 4-year-old son was found adrift on a boat in Lake… 1 minute ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network Former ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after day on California lake: reports #Malliard https://t.co/215rXVYiY1 #fox 1 minute ago


Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

Authorities were searching for actress Naya Rivera Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:07Published
Family Devastated After 13-Year-Old's Death In Pico Rivera Carjacking [Video]

Family Devastated After 13-Year-Old's Death In Pico Rivera Carjacking

As a suspect in a deadly Pico Rivera carjacking sits behind bars, a community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Isabella Cortes, who they described as friendly, funny and happy. Kandiss Crone..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:36Published
Crews Find Body Of Woman Who Possibly Drowned In Conneaut Lake [Video]

Crews Find Body Of Woman Who Possibly Drowned In Conneaut Lake

The body of the 37-year-old woman who went missing in Conneaut Lake has been recovered.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published