Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast [Video]

Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast

Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:13Published
CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News [Video]

CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More News | THR News

Kanye West is claiming he's done with Donald Trump and revealed he had COVID-19, CNBC has hired former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to anchor an evening newscast for the cable news channel and CBS has fired 'Magnum P.I.' Peter Lenkov.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:04Published

Wakanda Wakanda Fictional country from Marvel Comics


Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish American actress, comedian, and author

Comedy Actress Roundtable With Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and Robin Thede [Video]

Comedy Actress Roundtable With Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and Robin Thede

Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and Robin Thede come together from their homes for the Comedy Actress Roundtable.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 13:41Published
Tiffany Haddish suffering from PTSD over police brutality incidents [Video]

Tiffany Haddish suffering from PTSD over police brutality incidents

Tiffany Haddish has got post-traumatic stress disorder from watching her friends "being kill*d by the police".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Tiffany Haddish got PTSD watching friends being killed by police [Video]

Tiffany Haddish got PTSD watching friends being killed by police

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about how she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder "watching friends being killed by the police".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:58Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump forgoes insults of past, calls Mexico cherished friend

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the U.S. ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andrés Manuel..
WorldNews

Where’s Trump’s Financial Disclosure? The White House Blames the Pandemic

 The annual report was due last week under federal ethics rules, but the White House says it needs more time. The president was already given a 45-day extension.
NYTimes.com

Trump Hosts President López Obrador of Mexico to Spotlight Trade and Immigration

 President Trump hosted Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House to spotlight a North American trade deal.
NYTimes.com

