Depp and Heard in court for day 3 of UK trial
Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard arrived at the UK's high court on Thursday for the third day of his legal case against the Sun newspaper.

Depp is suing the publication over a 2018 article that labelled him a 'wife-beater'.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing

Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at UK High Court in London for day three of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax [Video]

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Wednesday that allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an 'insurance policy'. Edward Baran reports.

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart [Video]

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife for laughing at his tattoos

 The Hollywood star is giving evidence during the second day of his libel action against the Sun.
BBC News

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattoo

 Johnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at 'Wino Forever' tattoo

 Actor faces questioning on second day of his libel trial against The Sun for 2018 'wife beater' article
Independent

Amber Heard can be in court for Johnny Depp’s evidence, High Court rules

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have failed in a bid to stop his ex-wife Amber Heard attending his High Court...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood...
WorldNews - Published

Johnny Depp takes stand in libel trial

Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber...
Mid-Day - Published


aaomcic

aaomcic aaomcic @aaomcic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court for The Sun libel trial over 'wife beater' article https://t.co/v6c3zm5jOR … 2 minutes ago

4ugne

ugne RT @I980sH0RR0RFILM: johnny depp had his reputation and career ruined by fake accusations when HE was the one actually being abused in the… 3 minutes ago

issue_september

Catarina RT @Celebchaser: Let’s discuss the Heard & Depp case. His glaring lack of awareness at what constitutes physical abuse is backfiring on him… 4 minutes ago

aaomcic

aaomcic aaomcic @aaomcic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard back in court for day two of trial over 'coon dog wife beater' article… https://t.co/8gFkoQFQps 6 minutes ago

KingforbesSa

Kingforbes_sa ⚪ RT @ThatBrianFella: Well another day in court...another attempt to smear Johnny Depp by talking about drugs and presenting zero evidence he… 7 minutes ago

justindunn

Justin Dunn This Depp/Heard court case. Probably best if they both packed it in and went home. It's like sticking your face up… https://t.co/7ybiOBZPi2 8 minutes ago

Pehal_News

Pehal News Johnny Depp attacked Amber Heard on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears https://t.co/8vCY4NpcCe 10 minutes ago

Charlot_00

Charlotte Jonny Depp is up against his ex-wife Amber Heard in court. Which way are you? 12 minutes ago


Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the..

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings [Video]

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings

Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court in London for the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident [Video]

Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident

Johnny Depp knew his marriage to Amber Heard was over after discovering faeces in their marital bed as part of what the actress dismissed as a "harmless prank".

