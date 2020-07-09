Global  

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera

Search efforts are underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported missing in Southern California.

She is tragically presumed dead after a boating incident at Lake Piru.

Her 4 year old was found on the boat alone.

