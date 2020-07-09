Global  
 

Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that Josey Hollis, who is safe and well, observed his mother disappear under the waves during their boating trip on Wednesday.There is no evidence to suggest Rivera, 33, left Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

