Dozens of people, most of them divers, with help from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles are searching Lake Piru for actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned while boating with her young son.

Officials continue search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, believed to have drowned at California lake

WALKER AND I'M LU PARKER,LET'S GO OUT TO LAKE PIE ROOMWHERE OFFICIALS ARE HOLDING APRESS CONFERENCE MORNING.

WEGETTING FOLKS HERE AT06:00AM WE HAVE RESOURCES HERESTILL FROM THAT TO LARRYCOUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

WEHAVE THEIR DIVE TEAM.

AND THEYBROUGHT IN SOME SPECIALIZEDEQUIPMENT THAT IS A SIDESCANNING SONAR SYSTEM.

AND SOWHAT THEY DO IS THEY GO OUTTHEY TELL THESE DEVICES IN THEWATER THAT SCAN THE BOTTOM OFTHE LAKE FOR ANY OBJECTS THATMIGHT LOOK LIKE.

THEY'VE BEENUTILIZING THAT THEY WEREUTILIZING YESTERDAY EVENING ASWELL.LAST NIGHT THEY HAD ACOUPLE OF IMAGES THAT SHOWEDUP ON THE SONAR THAT THEYTHOUGHT MIGHT THE PROMISING TOINVESTIGATE SO THIS MORNINGTHEY SET A.

O VEER A SMALLROBOTIC DEVICE DOWN INTO THEWATER.

TO EXAMINE THOSEOBJECTS.

UNFORTUNATELY THEYDID NOT LOCATE NAYA RIVERA.THEY ARE STILL SEARCHING WEHAVE THE LOS ANGELES COUNTYSHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT HERE ASWELL WITH SIMILAR SYSTEMS ONTHEIR BOAT.

THERE ARE ALSOSCANNING THE LAKE.

WE'REPUTTING AS MANY ASSETS AS WECAN OUT THERE AS MANYPERSONNEL, THE CONDITIONS AREDIFFICULT AGAIN THE VISIBILITYIN THE WATER IS ONE TO 2 FEET.SO WE'RE GOING TO BE PUTTING ACOUPLE SHORT VIDEO CLIPS ONOUR DROPBOX ACCOUNT WILL BEAVAILABLE ON OUR TWITTER FEEDSHORTLY.

SOME PEOPLE CAN KINDOF SEE WHAT THESE DEVICES LOOKLIKE AND WHAT THE CONDITIONSLOOK LIKE IN 30 TO 35 FEET OFWATER WHERE THEY WERE LOOKINGAT THESE OBJECT.

IT'S VERYDIFFICULT CONDITIONS.

WE'RESTILL CONTINUING THE SEARCH WEAPPRECIATE EVERYBODY'S OFCOOPERATION.

WE KNOW,EVERYONE'S CONCERNED OUT THEREABOUT THIS CASE LOCATING HERAND PROVIDED SOME CLOSURE FORHER FAMILY SO.

THIS IS ASITUATION THESE ARE DIFFICULTBECAUSE WE DON'T KNOW AND