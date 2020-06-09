St. Jude Dream Home

|
C1 3 this year's st.
Jude dream house, is being built in the homeplace subdivision off polo club boulevard.
Raffle tickets are only $100 dollar each for a chance at winning it.
Fs still img:dream-homeinfofull-720.jpg the money goes to st.
Jude children's reserch hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
If you call 1-800-382- 7512 or go to dreamhome-dot-org today....you'll be in the drawing for the dreamhome, and the bonus prize... a john deere mower.
The drawing for all the great prizes, is august 13th.
The last minutes of george floyd's life... heard on
|
|
|
