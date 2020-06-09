Global  
 

St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home
C1 3 this year's st.

Jude dream house, is being built in the homeplace subdivision off polo club boulevard.

Raffle tickets are only $100 dollar each for a chance at winning it.

Fs still img:dream-homeinfofull-720.jpg the money goes to st.

Jude children's reserch hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

If you call 1-800-382- 7512 or go to dreamhome-dot-org today....you'll be in the drawing for the dreamhome, and the bonus prize... a john deere mower.

The drawing for all the great prizes, is august 13th.

