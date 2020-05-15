Global  

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur
Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10.

Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before.

Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09.

Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout.

Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters.

Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Arrest or planned surrender? Questions raised on Vikas Dubey's unhindered run to Ujjain

 Earlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.
Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey arrested

 Ujjain: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station here on Thursday, as per sources in the Uttar Pradesh government...
UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed [Video]

Ujjain SP narrates how Vikas Dubey was nabbed

Ujjain Police arrested main accused of Kanpur shootout history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 09. In a media brief happened here, SP of Ujjain, Manoj Kumar Singh narrated the whole incident. He said, "Today Vikas Dubey reached Mahakal temple. He purchased flowers and prasad from a shop. The owner had seen him on TV and suspected him to Dubey. He called up private security agency at the temple and informed them. Dubey bought Rs 250 ticket for darshan. When he entered, private security jawans informed our officials at Mahakal Chowki and started talking to him and asked his name. He gave them a false name but later gave his correct name. He was taken to Police station. We reached there and interrogated him seriously. For further confirmation, we contacted Kanpur SSP and STF and asked for his photo. STF reached here and then we handed him over to them. STF and guards have left for UP with him."

Locusts attack UP's Jhansi after invading Rajasthan, MP [Video]

Locusts attack UP's Jhansi after invading Rajasthan, MP

After affecting several parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among others, swarm of locusts entered Uttar Pradesh. The swarms hit the state and damaged the crops in Jhansi. While speaking to ANI, Andra Vamsi, the District Magistrate of Jhansi, said, "We conducted operation in two villages of Tahrauli to destroy locusts. We had advised farmers to produce sound during day to keep them away and inform control room about their location when they rested at night." According to the agriculture department, the locusts have been moving rapidly towards the south and eastern part of the state in search of food.

Away from her child, migrant worker bursts into tears [Video]

Away from her child, migrant worker bursts into tears

As uncertainty looms over their work due to coronavirus lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, migrant labourers decided to head back to their native places on foot. However, they were stopped by police at Delhi-UP Border. While talking to media persons, a migrant worker burst into tears. "We will walk and go home on foot, please don't stop us. If you can't provide a transport, let us walk home. My child is in Jhansi, he is crying continuously, I want to go back to him," said a migrant worker. "We will try to get them vehicles to reach their native places," said a police official. Despite Shramik special train services, many migrants remain stranded in different states.

Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul Gandhi on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's Chitrakoot

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's..
Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed in encounter

The Special Task Force (STF) shot dead Amar Dubey in an encounter in Maudaha on Wednesday morning....
Uttar Pradesh DGP increases bounty on Vikas Dubey's arrest to Rs 2.5 lakh

The office of Uttar Pradesh DGP announced on Monday that bounty on the arrest of the main accused of...
Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, & other top stories

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News [Video]

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested on Thursday morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states. He was..

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates [Video]

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates

Police have intensified the search for gangster Vikas Dubey. A man suspected to be Vikas, was seen in Faridabad on Wednesday. CCTV captured footage of a man suspected to be Vikas. VIkas is the main..

