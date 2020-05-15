Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Ujjain Police arrested main accused of Kanpur shootout history-sheeter Vikas Dubey on July 09. In a media brief happened here, SP of Ujjain, Manoj Kumar Singh narrated the whole incident. He said, "Today Vikas Dubey reached Mahakal temple. He purchased flowers and prasad from a shop. The owner had seen him on TV and suspected him to Dubey. He called up private security agency at the temple and informed them. Dubey bought Rs 250 ticket for darshan. When he entered, private security jawans informed our officials at Mahakal Chowki and started talking to him and asked his name. He gave them a false name but later gave his correct name. He was taken to Police station. We reached there and interrogated him seriously. For further confirmation, we contacted Kanpur SSP and STF and asked for his photo. STF reached here and then we handed him over to them. STF and guards have left for UP with him."
After affecting several parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among others, swarm of locusts entered Uttar Pradesh. The swarms hit the state and damaged the crops in Jhansi. While speaking to ANI, Andra Vamsi, the District Magistrate of Jhansi, said, "We conducted operation in two villages of Tahrauli to destroy locusts. We had advised farmers to produce sound during day to keep them away and inform control room about their location when they rested at night." According to the agriculture department, the locusts have been moving rapidly towards the south and eastern part of the state in search of food.
As uncertainty looms over their work due to coronavirus lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, migrant labourers decided to head back to their native places on foot. However, they were stopped by police at Delhi-UP Border. While talking to media persons, a migrant worker burst into tears. "We will walk and go home on foot, please don't stop us. If you can't provide a transport, let us walk home. My child is in Jhansi, he is crying continuously, I want to go back to him," said a migrant worker. "We will try to get them vehicles to reach their native places," said a police official. Despite Shramik special train services, many migrants remain stranded in different states.
