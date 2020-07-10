Global  

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s - Published
In an unprecedented turn of events, soon after his arrest..notorious Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested yesterday.

Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded, said the police, asserting that they had tried to get him to surrender.

Just an hour short of Kanpur, the car in which Vikas Dubey was being taken - one of three in the police convoy -- overturned on the rain-slicked highway and he tried to escape, according to the police.

He was shot dead, like many of his accomplices who, according to the police, had also tried to escape from custody.

Visuals after the incident showed Vikas Dubey being taken away on a stretcher.

