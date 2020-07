The Vikas Dubey chase: Escape, to arrest, to encounter: A timeline| Oneindia News

Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter after giving the slip for a week, and in fact after evading the law for decades due to his influence.

Dubey has been charged in at least 60 criminal cases including murderand most recently he and his goons orchestrated the bloodyassault on Kanpur police, killing 8 personnel.

This is how the dramatic chase of the criminal unfolded over a week.

#VikasDubey #Encounter #KanpurPolice