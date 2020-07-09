Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues
5 minutes ago
Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues
Actor Ryan Dorsey dropped everything to be by his son's side after his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, went missing during a lake trip.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970 Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up Police have admitted Naya Rivera's body "may never come back up", but they are doing "everything [they] can" to find the 'Glee' star after she went missing, presumed dead, this week. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970
