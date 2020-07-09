Global  
 

Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues
Actor Ryan Dorsey dropped everything to be by his son's side after his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, went missing during a lake trip.

Naya Rivera: Glee star likely drowned in tragic accident, police say

 Naya Rivera was reported missing after going on a boating trip with her four-year-old son.
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned [Video]

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up [Video]

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police have admitted Naya Rivera's body "may never come back up", but they are doing "everything [they] can" to find the 'Glee' star after she went missing, presumed dead, this week.

