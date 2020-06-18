Dame Vera Lynn laid to rest

Dame Vera Lynn has been honoured with a flypast in her beloved East Sussex village ahead of her funeral.Two Second World War fighter planes soared over Ditchling to remember the late singer.The aircraft made three passes over the quiet village before leaving to applause from the crowd.The adored singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.
The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain.
To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.
