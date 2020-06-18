Dame Vera Lynn laid to rest Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Dame Vera Lynn laid to rest Dame Vera Lynn has been honoured with a flypast in her beloved East Sussex village ahead of her funeral.Two Second World War fighter planes soared over Ditchling to remember the late singer.The aircraft made three passes over the quiet village before leaving to applause from the crowd.The adored singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18. 0

