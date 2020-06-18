Global  
 

Dame Vera Lynn laid to rest
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Dame Vera Lynn has been honoured with a flypast in her beloved East Sussex village ahead of her funeral.Two Second World War fighter planes soared over Ditchling to remember the late singer.The aircraft made three passes over the quiet village before leaving to applause from the crowd.The adored singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn

The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Flypast to mark Dame Vera Lynn's funeral

 A funeral service for the Forces' Sweetheart will begin in Ditchling, her home of 50 years.
BBC News
Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn

To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Katherine Jenkins campaigns for commemorative statue of Dame Vera Lynn

Katherine Jenkins has called for a statue to be erected in honour of the late Dame Vera Lynn, and thinks the monument should be placed by the white cliffs of Dover.

Credit: Bang Media World

Today in History for July 10th

 Highlights of this day in history: Start of World War II's Battle of Britain; Telstar satellite launched; Millard Fillmore becomes President; Chechen warlord..
USATODAY.com

Dame Vera Lynn: Flypast to honour Forces' Sweetheart

 The singer of We’ll Meet Again, who entertained British troops in World War Two, died last month.
BBC News

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO