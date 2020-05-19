Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages and Instagram accounts spent more than $300,000 on ads to promote their posts. An analysis commissioned by Facebook found some of the pages and accounts included false personas.
Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political reasons. Zelinsky worked on the former special counsel Robert Mueller's team during the FBI's Russia probe. Stone's conviction was one of the most high profile victories they secured.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation of former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.
According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.