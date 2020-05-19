Global  
 

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published
In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone.

Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump.

He was convicted of lying to federal investigators.

Stone is set to go to prison this month.

Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's sentence, according to at least half a dozen sources close to the President.

