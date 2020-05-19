Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users



Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which is part of Facebook's efforts to curb hate speech on its platforms. The network of Facebook pages and Instagram accounts spent more than $300,000 on ads to promote their posts. An analysis commissioned by Facebook found some of the pages and accounts included false personas.

