Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower The street mural was completed on Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday.

President Donald Trump previously referred to the mural as a “symbol of hate” while criticizing Mayor Bill de Blasio for disrespecting police.

De Blasio, who helped fill in the letter “L” of the mural, responded to Trump’s series of tweets.

Bill de Blasio, via Twitter The mayor privately commissioned the mural last month along with several others throughout the city.