Covid: Government denies ‘community transmission’ as India nears 8 lakh-mark

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan denied community transmission in India as the Covid-19 cases nears the 8-lakh mark.

Dr Vardhan said India is trying to conduct more tests for Covid-19.

“India is not in a community transmission stage, there are small pockets where the local transmission would be there,” Dr Vardhan said.

