Doctors say more research needed to determine impacts of coronavirus on children Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Doctors say more research needed to determine impacts of coronavirus on children The number of people being tested for COVID-19 across the state is increasing, and so are the number of children being tested. Doctors are learning more about how the coronavirus impacts children. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEING TESTED& DOCTORS ARELEARNING MORE ABOUT HOW THECORONAVIRUS IMPACTS CHILDREN.WPTV NEWSHCHANNEL 5QUESADA EXPLAINS WHAT PARENTSNEED TO KNOW.PARENTS SHOULD NOT BE FEARFULWEIMPACT ADULTS DIFFERENTLY -AND THE SAME IS TRUE FORCHILDREN. IF YOU ASK SHANNONMUEGER AND HER 10 YEAR OLD SONLIAM HOW LONG THEY HAVE BEENQUARANTINED& SHANNON MUEGER -PARENT 2:37 WEQUARANTINEDRECENTLY LIAM STARTEDEXPERIENCING COVID-19 SYMPTOMSCOUGHING, SORE THROAT AND ARUNNY NOSE& SHANNON MUEGER -PARENT 5:49 JUST BECAUSE MAMABEAR INSTINCTS CAME IN - I WASJUST LIKE LETS JUST GO GET HIMTESTED THE TEST CAME BACKPOSITIVE& BUT SHANNON WHO SAYSSHE HASNSON& TESTED NEGATIVE - IN FACTNONE OF THE ADULTS AROUND HIMTESTED POSITIVE& FOUNDCARECHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ANDPEDIATRICIAN DR. ONEKAMARRIOTT SAYS THERE IS STILLONGOING RESEARCH ON KIDS ANDTHE CORONAVIRUSARE SOME THEORIES BEINGEXPLORED. DR. MARRIOTT 4:59MAYBE KIDS ARENTHAT THEY MAY BE MAYBE WHAT WECALL AND VECTORS? FOR THEDISEASE SO THEY GET IT BUTTHEY ARE NOT NECESSARILYTRANSMITTING DR. MARRIOTT SAYSCOVID-19 SYMPTOMS AREAPPEARING TO BE MORE MILD INCHILDREN THAN ADULTS.. BUTPARENTS SHOULD STILL BECAUTIOUS& PALM BEACH COUNTYHEALTH DEPT DIRECTOR DR. ALINAALONSO SAYS THE MORE TESTINGTHAT HAPPENS THE MORE THEYUNDERSTAND WHO IS IMPACTED..ALONSO 16:07:41 BECAUSE WE NOWKNOW THAT CHILDREN CAN GETSEVERELY ILL WITH THE VURISAND WE NOW KNOW CHILDREN UNDERTHE AGE OD 18 HAVE DIED WITHTE VIRUS AND WE KNOW THATCHILDREN UNDER THE GE OF 18CAN ALSO HAVE THIS MULTIINFLAMMATORY SYNDROME - IS IFYOUR CHILD IS SICK PLEASE GETTHEM TESTED. MICHELLE QUESADAWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.BOTH DOCTORS AND EDUCATORS SAY*SCIENC* NOT POLITICS





