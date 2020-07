As temperatures heat up in Southern California, people are heading to the beach.



Related videos from verified sources Broward Beaches Reopened Monday While Miami-Dade Has To Wait Until Tuesday



Broward beaches are open again after a July 4th weekend closure and beach goers hit the sand bright and early Monday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:08 Published 4 days ago Crowds hit San Diego beaches for July 4th



Crowds hit the beaches across San Diego's coastline on Saturday. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:03 Published 6 days ago Crowds flock to San Diego beaches



Crowds are expected to hit the beach in San Diego over the July 4 holiday weekend. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:54 Published 6 days ago