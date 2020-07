Police Wrongfully Arrest Another Black Man Falsely Identified By Face Recognition

For more than a year, people opposed to giving police access to face recognition technology.

New cases of erroneous facial recognition matches are cropping up in Michigan says Gizmodo.

Police arrested Robert Williams in January after he was falsely identified by face recognition software.

He was arrested for shoplifting in front of his children and detained overnight in a city jail.

The charges still weren't dismissed even after police noted a computer error was at fault.