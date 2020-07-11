Local Talent Shines as 'Ballin Under 1 Roof' Event Begins

Scheumann stadium..

???from the gridiron to the hardwood..

After a week off, gym rats basketball back at it this weekend, hosting their annual ballin under one roof tournament..???the team to beat in 17u... spiece indy heat black, featuring this guy... homestead star luke goode... off the assist from caleb furst... the illinois committ knocks down a three in the first half against ohio buckets..???second half now, it's furst doing it himself this time... the blackhawk christian big man spins off one defender and dunks over another... purdue fans another... and dunks over one defender and dunks over another... purdue fans gotta love seeing that...???just like ohio state fans gotta love seeing this... moments later..

Current crestview standout and future ohio state buckeye kalen etzler bangs a triple..???this spiece team is loaded with big ten talent..

They win their tournament opener, 62-53..

???just a couple courts over, some more local talent on display as spiece indy heat red takes on team flyght... ???pick it up second half..

Spiece in firm control..

Strong move here by bishop luers star naylon thompson... just picked up his first d-1 offer from cleveland state, and you can see why they want him..???later, another s-a-c standout attacking the rack... south side's austin jordan takes the contact and gets it to go...???lots of college coaches watching this game, including u-s-f's chad lacross and huntington's kory alford... ???plenty of intriguing prospects on the floor, including leo senior-to-be blake davison..

He had 11 for the game..???spiece wins this one as well, 65-51..

The tournament will continue tomorrow and conclude on