Pune lockdown: Official explains how city will tackle Covid between July 13-23

Pune to go under complete lockdown in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

People were seen stocking up on liquor as lockdown is to be imposed from July 13.

Lockdown to be in place in Pune, neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad districts.

22 villages identified in rural parts of Pune where lockdown will be imposed.

Pune Municipal Commissioner explains how they plan to tackle the situation.