Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic

Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic

The discount comes months after Tesla cut the prices for its Models 3, X, and S.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Tesla cuts prices of Model Y electric SUV up to $3,000 as the automaker's stock reaches record highs

 Tesla has reduced the price of its mid-sized Model Y SUV by $3,000 after cutting prices of the Model 3, Model S and Model X up to $5,000 in May.
USATODAY.com
Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet [Video]

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3 partners. So far, Tesla's stock shot up by 233% this year. The value of Tesla shares that have sold short climbed to $19.95 billion Tesla could also soon see a short squeeze, shooting it's stock prices up higher.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Elon Musk says full self-driving Tesla tech 'very close'

 A future software update could activate full "level-five" autonomy in cars, the Tesla founder says.
BBC News

Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

Tesla just gave would-be Model Y buyers an unexpected treat: a sudden price drop. Electrek has...
engadget - Published

Tesla's Model Y is the latest SUV to have its price slashed

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the automotive industry, companies like Tesla...
Mashable - Published

Tesla cuts prices of Model Y electric SUV up to $3,000 as the automaker's stock reaches record highs

Tesla has reduced the price of its mid-sized Model Y SUV by $3,000 after cutting prices of the Model...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tesla Gets a Price-Target Lift as it Cuts Prices [Video]

Tesla Gets a Price-Target Lift as it Cuts Prices

What goes up and down at the same time? An analyst's price-target for Tesla, which on the same day lowered prices on its Model 3, S and X electric cars.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:09Published