Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.
According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3 partners. So far, Tesla's stock shot up by 233% this year. The value of Tesla shares that have sold short climbed to $19.95 billion Tesla could also soon see a short squeeze, shooting it's stock prices up higher.