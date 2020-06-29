Global  
 

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

Police and security forces are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

