Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag

Anantnag District in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's AnantnagAs the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated and an encounter was triggered.
DNA
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in JandK's Tral
2 terrorists eliminated in Anantnag encounter
Anantnag encounter: 3 terrorists neutralised by security forces
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Sehrai, tipped to succeed Geelani as Hurriyat chairman, held under PSAIn what could be a dampener for the succession plan of All Party Hurriyat Conference (Geelani) following the recent resignation of Syed Ali Shah Geelani as..
IndiaTimes
3 Lashkar terrorists killed in Sopore encounterThree Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including one Pakistani indentified as Usman Bhai, were killed in an encounter with security forces at Reban village of Sopore..
IndiaTimes
Srigufwara town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
