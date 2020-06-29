Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote

|
Exit Polls Show Poland’s Duda Leading in Presidential RunoffA late exit poll for Poland’s presidential runoff Sunday showed the conservative, populist incumbent, Andrzej Duda, leading against the liberal, pro-Europe..
WorldNews
Duda ahead by tiny margin in Polish election - exit pollConservative President Andrzej Duda leads by a tiny margin against Warsaw mayor, exit poll suggests.
BBC News
Mike Pompeo and the Global Holy War Against Liberal DemocracyIn Russia, where President Vladimir Putin wants to insert references to God and heterosexual marriage into the constitution, certain forms of violence against..
WorldNews
Poland's presidential election too close to call as voting beginsVoting is under way in Poland’s presidential runoff, which pits the populist incumbent, Andrzej Duda, against the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski...
WorldNews
Poland's Duda in nail-biting fight to retain presidency
Poland votes: Poles head to the ballot box in knife-edge presidential election runoff
Duda vs Trzaskowski: The fight for Poland's futureOne is a Catholic social conservative, the other a pro-LGBT mayor. Who will win on Sunday?
BBC News
