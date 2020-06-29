Global  
 

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote

Election commission says Duda secured 51.2 percent of vote in runoff election while rival Trzaskowski won 48.8 percent.

