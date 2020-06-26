Global  
 

Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces.

The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

Police and security forces are present at the spot.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered.

Search operation is underway in this regard.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar on Anantnag encounter between security forces and terrorists said that 2 hardcore terrorists were killed. He said,"2 hardcore terrorists were killed in an encounter in Waghama area of Anantnag. In the last 24 hours, Anantnag Police and security forces have neutralised 5 terrorists. Police are playing a leading role in anti-terrorist operations."

