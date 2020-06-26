Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar on Anantnag encounter between security forces and terrorists said that 2 hardcore terrorists were killed. He said,"2 hardcore terrorists were killed in an encounter in Waghama area of Anantnag. In the last 24 hours, Anantnag Police and security forces have neutralised 5 terrorists. Police are playing a leading role in anti-terrorist operations."
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in JandK's Anantnag district. The encounter took place in Khul Chohar area of Anantnag on June 29. 1 AK rifle and 2 pistols were recovered from them and their identities are being ascertained. The search operation is underway in this regard. Further details are awaited.
Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed that a six year old child was killed during an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 26. "Today afternoon the terrorists carried out a barbaric cold blooded murder of a six year old child at Bijbehara. They started firing indiscriminately on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) picket. I condemned such attack and I appeal to the parents to insulate their innocent civilians from this negative influence.
Municipal committee Chadoora started an initiative where they collect day to day waste from homes of people. They buy small vehicles specially designed for this job so that people can use them and put their waste into these vehicles. The municipal Committee dump this waste and dispose it in a proper way. The main motive of this initiative is to make town neat and clean.
After more than three months of closure due to coronavirus pandemic, the construction activities have been resumed in Srinagar. Due to the commencement of these activities, labourers are now able to earn their livelihood and make their ends meet. While speaking to ANI, one of the labourer said, "Everything was shut for three months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. People are getting employed due to these activities. It is a good step taken by government authorities." The people working at the construction sites were seen wearing the masks and were also abiding by the social distancing norm in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir so far has recorded 10,513 cases of coronavirus.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details are awaited in this regard.
Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during Sopore encounter on July 12. While briefing about the encounter, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG of Baramulla..
One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in an encounter in Baramulla district of JandK on July 12. The encounter took place at Rebban area of Sopore. The identification and group-affiliation..