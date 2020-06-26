Anantnag encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces.

The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

Police and security forces are present at the spot.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered.

Search operation is underway in this regard.