Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the world, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine have been successfully completed.

Sputnik news agency reported quoting an official that The clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine on volunteers has been successfully completed at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University began clinical trials of the vaccine produced by Russia's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on June 18.

The director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology said that The first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15TH and the second on July 20.