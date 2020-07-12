Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the world, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine have been successfully completed.

Sputnik news agency reported quoting an official that The clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine on volunteers has been successfully completed at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University began clinical trials of the vaccine produced by Russia's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on June 18.

The director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology said that The first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15TH and the second on July 20.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePOIN48383862

The POINT A Russian university has claimed the clinical trials of the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus disease (… https://t.co/SnKNph1SNl 7 minutes ago

ArkCmdr

CmdrArk RT @AutoRaja1212: Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of 1st Covid Vaccine: Report 👏👏 Sechenov University has successfully complet… 24 minutes ago

mail_today

MailToday Russian university successfully completes human trials of 1st Covid-19 vaccine, claims report https://t.co/ThmNkSoLl0 1 hour ago

ranganaathan

रंगा - ரங்கா Iyengar RT @Indsamachar: A Russian university has claimed the clinical trials of the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-1… 2 hours ago

hassan_reggani

reggani hassan Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of 1st Covid Vaccine: Report https://t.co/RtbLfcI1Iu via @ndtv 3 hours ago

Ankush16353941

Ankush Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of 1st Covid Vaccine: Report - NDTV https://t.co/fOi6P1yqQs 3 hours ago

TOIRecentStory

TOI Recent Stories Russian Univ claims to be the first to complete human trials for Covid vaccine https://t.co/sapWr307JX 3 hours ago

ProviderMs

Ms Provider Russian University Claims Successful Trials Of 1st Covid Vaccine: Report https://t.co/hCbsdGVoKH 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine human trials begin in Australia [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine human trials begin in Australia

Australian scientists began human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the University of Queensland on Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism [Video]

Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism

From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs in Delhi as Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs in Delhi as Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

The Congress appears deep in crisis in Rajasthan three months after it lost Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh to the BJP after a long-drawn tussle between the old guard and the new. Rajasthan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published