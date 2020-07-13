Global  
 

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:50s - Published
The 57-year-old actress died following a two-year battle with the disease, her husband John Travolta confirmed on social media.

Jerry Macguire star Kelly Preston passes away after battling cancer

Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has...
Mid-Day - Published

Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57

Actress Kelly Preston died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She acted in various TV shows,...
NPR - Published


Grav1

John Gravois Actress Kelly Preston loses 2-year battle with cancer; wife of John Travolta was 57. #KellyPreston #cancer… https://t.co/OSuy75l4m8 3 hours ago

3icecubes

MandiLaurenNowitz 3 Ice Cubes: Kelly Preston Loses Breast Cancer Battle At 57; Celebs React!: https://t.co/hgYQBRQfLx #KellyPreston #JohnTravolta ❤️❤️❤️ 3 hours ago

TDLD13

TDLD13 Kelly Preston loses battle to breast cancer. RIP! 4 hours ago

NarcityUSA

Narcity USA John Travolta's Wife Kelly Preston Passed Away This Morning https://t.co/WW3tPdqk5D #News #NewsUSA #AmericanNews 4 hours ago

ecr9495

East Coast Radio John Travolta is mourning the death of his wife, actress Kelly Preston. https://t.co/oDnUizWGWJ 7 hours ago

mmck65

Maria RT @MaureenUmehFox5: Sad news. Actress Kelly Preston, 57 loses two year battle with breast cancer. RIP ⁦@fox5dc⁩ https://t.co/cBgMXzL52P 8 hours ago

HollyLiveFox5DC

Holly Morris So sad. Actress Kelly Preston and wife of John Travolta loses her 2 year battle with breast cancer. She was just 57… https://t.co/JsuNk73qI3 9 hours ago

Abbeycltra

Abbey Close TRA John Travolta's heartbreaking statement as wife loses breast cancer battle https://t.co/2cDwYtQJyt 9 hours ago


Kelly Preston est décédée [Video]

Kelly Preston est décédée

Kelly Preston est décédée des suites d'un cancer du sein.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston -- known for "Jerry Maguire" and "For Love of the Game" -- has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:27Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:47Published