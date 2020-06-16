Global  
 

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57
Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday.

Soraya Ali reports.

Actress Kelly Preston has died aged 57 after a two year battle with breast cancer, her husband, John Travolta confirmed the news on Instagram.

The couple had three children, 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin.

Their son Jett died aged 16 during a family vacation in the Bahamas in 2009.

The actress was born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Hawaii on Oct.

13, 1962, she changed her name to Kelly Preston before securing her first film role in the 1985 romcom "Mischief." She co-starred opposite Tom Cruise in "Jerry Maguire'' and Kevin Costner in "For Love of the Game.” She also starred in films like "SpaceCamp" and "Twins" with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

One of her last on-screen roles was alongside her husband in the 2018 film Gotti.

Preston and Travolta met in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called "The Experts." The pair married in Paris three years later.

In his Instagram post confirming the news, 66-year-old Travolta said "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered” adding that he would be taking this time to be there for his children.




