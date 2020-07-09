|
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera dies aged 33
Naya Rivera has died aged 33, Ventura County Sheriff's Office have confirmed.
The Ventura County Sheriff has confirmed the search for Naya Rivera will be continuing this morning...
Police have presumed Naya Rivera has passed away as they have announced they are treating the search...
The search for Naya Rivera continues. On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. authorities confirmed...
