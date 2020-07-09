Global  
 

A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:28s
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera.
Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera dies aged 33 [Video]

Naya Rivera dies aged 33

Naya Rivera has died aged 33, Ventura County Sheriff's Office have confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:52

Body Found at California Lake Where Naya Rivera Disappeared

 Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com

Search for Naya Rivera Continuing This Morning, Dive Teams Will Be Assisting

The Ventura County Sheriff has confirmed the search for Naya Rivera will be continuing this morning...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Search for Naya Rivera Now a 'Recovery' Mission, According to Authorities

Police have presumed Naya Rivera has passed away as they have announced they are treating the search...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Police Release Underwater Footage as Search for Naya Rivera Continues

The search for Naya Rivera continues. On Wednesday, July 8, the Ventura, Calif. authorities confirmed...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Sansial

Silvana Cardenas RT @SkyNews: The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a body had been found in the lake on Monday but did not immediately say if it was Riv… 5 seconds ago

sevagtateosian

Sevag Tateosian @AP and @GVWire reporting a body has been found in the lake https://t.co/87ou4DCSCu 25 seconds ago

Shaq_Hill

Shaquille Hill RT @CNN: A body has been found at the California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say… 37 seconds ago

preciousShadows

Nicole RT @EW: A body was discovered in California's Lake Piru where authorities have been searching for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera. The actress went… 48 seconds ago

browngirrll

liv ⁷ RT @KieranHarm: Seven years to the day since Cory Monteith passed away, a body has been found in the search for his former costar Naya Rive… 50 seconds ago

Maredia18

Maria 🦄 I can't believe it 7 years ago today we lost Cory Monteith 💔 and now a body has been found in the search for Naya R… https://t.co/W3f2wu1ipN 3 minutes ago

EltonAJMenezes

Elton A.J. Menezes  RT @USATODAY: A body has been found at the Southern California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared Wednesday from a boat, aut… 3 minutes ago

FoxKansas

FoxKansas RT @accessonline: Officials announce that a body has been found at Lake Piru amid #NayaRivera search. https://t.co/pWDWuWh4Ml 4 minutes ago


Body Found At Lake Piru During Search For ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Body Found At Lake Piru During Search For ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera

Authorities say a body was found Monday Lake Piru, where “Glee” actress Naya Rivera went missing last week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28
Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, rescue team member says [Video]

Photo helps in search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, rescue team member says

A member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her, a magazine reported.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:10
Authorities warn Naya Rivera's friends not to launch their own search parties [Video]

Authorities warn Naya Rivera's friends not to launch their own search parties

The Glee actress has been missing since 8 July after taking her four-year-old son, Josey, out for a boat ride on Lake Piru, where they enjoyed a swim.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48