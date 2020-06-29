Protesting against federal executions

Today an execution was set to take place, so protesters set up outside of an area on the outskirts of the prison.

The last execution took place seventeen years ago.

Federal executions are taking place here in Terre Haute once again.

the death penalty resistance group met near springhill and u-s 41 this afternoon.

They were encouraging protesters to stay away from the protest area marked off by the prison.

As sarah mentioned... they raised concerns about covid-19.

The terre haute death penalty resistance is a group of people who want capital punishment to end.

This group believes that all life is sacred and the death penalty is unjust.

They said they wanted to bring visibility to the issue by being at a busy intersection.

I spoke with a sister of the sisters of providence today about it.

She said the main reason for the protest was because there was another option the government could take.

A peaceful option.

"we're very much aware that these crimes are terrible.

So the possiblity of a life sentence without parole is certainly one of those things."

they also felt prison officials made it hard for people to take part by setting early