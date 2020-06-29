Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesting against federal executions
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Protesting against federal executions

Protesting against federal executions

Federal executions are taking place here in Terre Haute once again.

The last execution took place seventeen years ago.

Today an execution was set to take place, so protesters set up outside of an area on the outskirts of the prison.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shows us what happened.

//// the death penalty resistance group met near springhill and u-s 41 this afternoon.

They were encouraging protesters to stay away from the protest area marked off by the prison.

As sarah mentioned... they raised concerns about covid-19.

The terre haute death penalty resistance is a group of people who want capital punishment to end.

This group believes that all life is sacred and the death penalty is unjust.

They said they wanted to bring visibility to the issue by being at a busy intersection.

I spoke with a sister of the sisters of providence today about it.

She said the main reason for the protest was because there was another option the government could take.

A peaceful option.

////// "we're very much aware that these crimes are terrible.

So the possiblity of a life sentence without parole is certainly one of those things."

///// they also felt prison officials made felt prison they also ///// they also felt prison officials made it hard for people to take part by setting early




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years

A former white supremacist convicted of the 1996 murders of a family of three was put to death by...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsSeattle TimesThe AgeUSATODAY.com


Covid 19 coronavirus: Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test

Covid 19 coronavirus: Worker aiding federal execution prep has positive virus test The federal Bureau of Prisons said on Sunday that a staff member involved in preparing for the first...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Federal judge blocks imminent execution, last-minute appeals likely

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has stayed all pending federal executions—including one that...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute [Video]

On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute

A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions [Video]

Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions

The federal government was planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, but it won’t be happening. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published
Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To New Federal Execution Procedure [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To New Federal Execution Procedure

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the new procedure for federal executions.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published