How To View Comet NEOWISE
WBZ-TV's Eric Fisher says the comet should be visible for the next several weeks.
Neowise comet rises through California forest in Butte CountyThe Neowise comet streaks across the forests and skies of Butte County, California in this cool timelapse.
Neowise comet streaks across Hampshire, UK skiesThe Neowise comet streaks across Hampshire, UK skies in this cool timelapse. (July 12)
WEB EXTRA: NEOWISE Comet Makes Appearance Around The WorldThe newly discovered “NEOWISE” comet is making a rare appearance in skies around the world. NASA says the the comet can be viewed just after sunset until mid-August, and won’t be back in the..