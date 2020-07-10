Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Glee' star Naya Rivera found dead at Lake Piru in California; cops recover body after massive search operation

Earlier, it was reported that she had gone missing after being last seen on a boat ride with her...
DNA - Published

Police Release Video of Naya Rivera & Josey Arriving at the Lake, Riding Away in Boat

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has released CCTV video that shows Naya Rivera and her...
Just Jared - Published

Jane Lynch Posts Tribute Message to Naya Rivera After Body Found at Lake Piru

Jane Lynch has posted a tribute message to Naya Rivera amid news that a body has been found at Lake...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Naya Rivera wurde tot aufgefunden [Video]

Naya Rivera wurde tot aufgefunden

Der leblose Körper der ehemaligen 'Glee'-Darstellerin wurde nun im Lake Piru in Kalifornien entdeckt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found [Video]

Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found

The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
Glee actor Naya Rivera's body found, her last act was to save her son| Oneindia News [Video]

Glee actor Naya Rivera's body found, her last act was to save her son| Oneindia News

Nearly a week since her disappearance, Holyywood actor Naya Rivera's body has been recovered by the police. The Glee actor was untraceabe since Wednesday afternoon in Lake Piru where she went swimming..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published