Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.
Naya Rivera wurde tot aufgefundenDer leblose Körper der ehemaligen 'Glee'-Darstellerin wurde nun im Lake Piru in Kalifornien entdeckt.
