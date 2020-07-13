Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search
Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search
Naya Rivera's Glee castmates are paying tribute to the actress following confirmation of the actress' drowning d*ath.
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.
