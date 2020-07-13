Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search

Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search

Naya Rivera's Glee castmates are paying tribute to the actress following confirmation of the actress' drowning d*ath.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jane Lynch Jane Lynch American actress and comedian

Naya Rivera: Glee cast and other stars pay tribute

 Lea Michele and Jane Lynch are among those paying respect, after the actress's death was confirmed.
BBC News

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

'Rest sweet Naya': Ricky Martin, 'Glee's Lea Michele, more stars react to Naya Rivera's tragic death

 "Glee" cast members and Hollywood stars mourned the loss of Naya Rivera following confirmation of her death in a tragic accident six days ago.
USATODAY.com
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake [Video]

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Ne-Yo & Terrence will “never forget” Naya

Hollywood actress and singer Naya Rivera, has been confirmed dead, after the authorities running a...
IndiaTimes - Published

Naya Rivera dead at 33; body found in lake

The body of missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera was found Monday near the surface of a Southern...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Just JaredMid-DaySOHHE! Online



Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search… https://t.co/phuw5Niqxk 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 7/14 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/14

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: States respond to rising COVID-19 cases, officials are confident they’ve found the body of Naya Rivera, and saying goodbye to the Washington Redskins...

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published
Corpo de Naya Rivera é encontrado por equipe de resgate [Video]

Corpo de Naya Rivera é encontrado por equipe de resgate

Atriz estava desaparecida desde a última quarta-feira (8) após um passeio de barco com o filho

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:23Published
Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found [Video]

Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found

The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published