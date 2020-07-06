COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 cases said that 86% of the total cases are confined to 10 states.

He said, "Two of these have 50% of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight other states have 36% cases." On recovery rate, Health Ministry said, "There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average.

India's national average is 63%.

Of these states Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64%, Odisha 67%, Assam 65%, Gujarat 70%, Tamil Nadu has a recovery rate of 65%."