COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Bihar BJP headquarters rocked by Covid-19More than 20 people, including four senior office-bearers of the BJP, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the party's headquarters, said its Bihar unit chief..
IndiaTimes
SC says can't regulate Covid-19 treatment cost, asks Health ministry to consider issuing guidelinesObserving that the cost of Covid-19 treatment varies from state to state, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot regulate the cost and asked the..
IndiaTimes
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India
India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreakNew Delhi (CNN)India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country struggles to gain control of the worsening pandemic. The..
WorldNews
India's recovery rate further climbs up to 62.42%The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states and..
DNA
COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 26,506 cases
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
Tamil Nadu State in southern India
COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improved to 63.02%
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17Published
Tamil Nadu: Teen accused of running fake SBI branch has personal issues, no sinister motive, say copsSo far, the cops have not received any complaint of people having been cheated of their money or valuables in this case.
DNA
Maharashtra State in Western India
Backed BJP in 2014 to keep Sena away from it: PawarTargeting BJP in the wake of trouble in the Congress government in Rajasthan, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said ‘Operation Lotus’ was aimed at destabilising..
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 10th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.inMore than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020. The class 10th results will be declared at the board's official website..
DNA
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Vegetables prices soar in Prayagraj due to continuous downpour
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Encounters of gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides: SC to hear pleas for court-monitored probeThe Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the petitions connected with Vikas Dubey's encounter killing, including the one which was filed hours before..
IndiaTimes
No one has understood UP govt's logic of weekend lockdown 'baby pack': Priyanka"UP: Coronavirus cases in the last three days -- July 10 -- 1,347, July 11 -- 1,403 and July 12 -- 1,388," said Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet, adding, "No one..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: CM Yogi chairs meeting with Team 11 in Lucknow
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Odisha State in eastern India
COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
Assam State in northeast India
6 more dead as flood situation worsens in Assam; heavy rainfall predicted in MumbaiSix people died in rain-related incidents in Assam as the flood situation in the state worsened drastically on Monday, affecting nearly 22 lakh people. However,..
IndiaTimes
Assam flood: NDRF team carries out rescue operations in Barpeta
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
16-feet-long Burmese python rescued in Assam's Nagaon
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11Published
Gujarat State in western India
50% dip in national permit fee for tourist buses?The all India permit fee for tourist buses is likely to fall by over 50% of what the operators currently pay to state governments such as in Gujarat, Karnataka,..
IndiaTimes
Place 2-child cap for panchayat polls, Union minister tells UPUnion minister Sanjeev Balyan has made an appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government to bring a law and bar those having more than two children from contesting..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Congress' Gujarat unitHe had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
DNA
Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded face masks worth lakhsA jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat has come up with masks studded with diamonds that cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources