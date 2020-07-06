Global  
 

COVID-19: India's national recovery average is 63%, says Health Ministry
Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 cases said that 86% of the total cases are confined to 10 states.

He said, "Two of these have 50% of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight other states have 36% cases." On recovery rate, Health Ministry said, "There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average.

India's national average is 63%.

Of these states Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64%, Odisha 67%, Assam 65%, Gujarat 70%, Tamil Nadu has a recovery rate of 65%."

India reported 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total number of samples tested till July 09 is 1,10,24,491 of which 2,83,659 samples were tested yesterday, as per Indian Council of Medical Research.

18,850 people have been recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02% today. The Government of India on July 13 informed that 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average. 6,497 COVID-19 cases, 4,182 discharged and 193 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,60,924, including 1,44,507 discharged, 1,05,637 active cases and 10,482 deaths. 4,328 new cases, 3,035 discharged and 66 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today.

The prices of vegetables have increased in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj due to monsoon rains. Amid lockdown, the prices of vegetables were stable but now it has touched sky due to continuous downpour in the city. Locals are facing problems as the essential commodities are getting sold at higher prices in the market. While speaking to ANI, one of the shopkeepers said, "The prices of potatoes, tomatoes and onions are getting high.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 13 chaired a meeting with the officials of Team 11. The meeting was held to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. Team 11 was formed by the UP government to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. There are over 12,000 active cases of COVID-19 in UP.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.

The cyclone tore through West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, uprooting trees, and destroying homes and vehicles.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operation in flood-affected areas of Barpeta District. The first battalion of NDRF reached the spots and evacuated 487 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places. Teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of face masks, screening inundated areas and maintaining proper social distancing due to COVID-19. Intense rainfalls have led to the Brahmaputra and its tributaries to flow above danger level in different parts of the state.

A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday. It was later released in Swang Reserve Forest.According to Animal Rescuer, the length of huge 38 kg python was 16-feet. This giant python was controlled while he was devouring the pet goat of a villager. It was released in the nearby Swang Reserve Forest under the supervision of Forest Department.

From a progressive improvement in India's recovery rate, to the World Health Organisation warning that there's no return to the 'old normal' in the foreseeable future - here are the top updates on the..

Face masks and gowns are just some of the personal protective equipment that is starting to run low again for U.S. healthcare workers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

28,701 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. According to Ministry of Health, total positive cases stand at 8,78,254 including 3,01,609 active cases, 5,53,471..

