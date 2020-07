Trump Administration Rescinds Rule For Foreign Students At Schools Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:10s - Published 7 minutes ago Trump Administration Rescinds Rule For Foreign Students At Schools The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Judyallison RT @kylegriffin1: BOSTON (AP) -- Trump administration rescinds rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this fall. 10 seconds ago University of Minnesota Trump Administration drops requirement that international students transfer or leave the country if their classes w… https://t.co/LDjToE9VkI 12 seconds ago BlueWave2020 @realDonaldTrump Idiot. #TrumpIsALaughingStock The Hill: Trump administration rescinds foreign students rule | T… https://t.co/Gp4jPmaMwi 17 seconds ago k. 🍋🌿 RT @CSULB: Update: The proposed international student policy has been rescinded. More info: https://t.co/0DggcxN1wz 18 seconds ago SIAM Trump administration rescinds foreign students rule. Thank you to all of the SIAM members who reached out to your r… https://t.co/kyaCP4gf4f 22 seconds ago Marco RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Trump administration rescinds rule that would have required international students to transfer schools, leave country i… 25 seconds ago erin ☆ RT @WSUPrezSue: GREAT NEWS FOR OUR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS. The administration rescinds foreign students rule | TheHill https://t.co/2Vprd… 26 seconds ago Marco RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Trump administration rescinds rule that would have required international students leave U.S. if their colleges held cl… 30 seconds ago