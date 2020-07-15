Green-fingered pensioner thrilled after plant shot to over 14ft

|
A green-fingered pensioner was thrilled after a plant in his front garden shot to over 14FT- nearly as tall as his house.
Phil Webb, 70, has been tending to the echiums for two years - but says they have now soared.The species - the biennial echium pininana, more commonly known as the tree echium - is native to the Canary Islands.But it appears to have thrived in the slightly colder climes of Bradford-on-Avon, Wilts.Mr Webb, who has two plants in his garden and more at a neighbour's, said: "The last time I measured them, they were 14ft 4.5 inches high."They're in full flower and are absolutely covered by bees.
They are swarming all over them."They re-seeded about two years ago and are on the corner of the pavement.
The ones I have are almost as tall as our house."Mr Webb lives with his wife Marian, 68, and is retired.The tallest recorded height for an echium is thought to be 20ft.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this