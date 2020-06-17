Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Man Utd stiker given award following fight against child poverty and forcing UK government to reverse decision on school meals

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..

It comes as recognition for his campaign against child poverty and sporting achievements.

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

