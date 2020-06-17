Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

|
Marcus Rashford English association football player
Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star awarded honorary doctorateIt comes as recognition for his campaign against child poverty and sporting achievements.
BBC News
University of Manchester Public research university in Manchester, England
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
