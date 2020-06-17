Global  
 

Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Man Utd stiker given award following fight against child poverty and forcing UK government to reverse decision on school meals

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign [Video]

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star awarded honorary doctorate

 It comes as recognition for his campaign against child poverty and sporting achievements.
Dr Marcus Rashford - Man Utd star to receive honorary doctorate for child poverty campaign

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star to get honorary doctorate from University of Manchester

 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against..
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United

An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Man United’s Rashford to receive doctorate for campaigning

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will become the youngest...
Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star to get honorary doctorate from University of Manchester

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate...
“He’s a great human being” – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Marcus Rashford receiving an Honorary Doctorate (Video)

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest person to receive an Honorary...
How Marcus Rashford Became A National Hero #EYNTK [Video]

How Marcus Rashford Became A National Hero #EYNTK

The Manchester United striker arrived on the scene as a shy 18 year-old in 2016, and became an instant hit at Old Trafford. Since then, he has encountered difficulties on the field and overcome them to..

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals [Video]

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more..

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change [Video]

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has hit the headlines, campaigning until the government made a U-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals into the summer. The..

