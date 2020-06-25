Global  
 

President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:45s
President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book

President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book

We have an ABC exclusive interview with President Trump's niece.

Mary Trump has published a scathing new memoir about her uncle and family.

Trump's worldview forged by neglect and trauma at home, his niece says in new book

Trump's worldview forged by neglect and trauma at home, his niece says in new book A tell-all book by President Trumps niece describes a family riven by a series of traumas,...
‘This Country Is On a Precipice:’ Mary Trump Warns Her ‘Dangerous’ Uncle is ‘Utterly Incapable of Leading’ America

*Mary Trump*, President *Donald Trump’s* niece, defended her bombshell claims about her uncle in...
Trump niece describes 'malignantly dysfunctional family' in new book

In a new book, a niece of President Donald Trump applies her training in psychology to conclude that...
New Book Critical Of President Trump [Video]

New Book Critical Of President Trump

A new book written by President Donald Trump's niece claims Trump paid someone to take the SAT tests for him.

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now [Video]

Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now

The tell-all book that President Trump and his brother, Robert Trump have been trying to block is closer to being published. On Wednesday, a New York court lifted the temporary restraining order..

Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book [Video]

Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book

President Donald Trump’s niece plans to publish a tell-all book, revealing private information about her family. While the Trump family tried to deter her book, a New York judge dismissed their..

