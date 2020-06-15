Global  
 

President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published
President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
There's been a shake-up in the Trump campaign staff.
Trump replaces campaign manager months before election

Donald Trump has sacked campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with Bill Stepien. In the...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •BBC News•Seattle Times•FOXNews.com•CBS News•MarketWatch•FT.com•USATODAY.com•NYTimes.com


Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Says Biden Supports ‘Children Being Murdered’ (He Does Not)

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump's campaign manager, tweeted a false attack ad against Joe Biden...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com•CBS News•MarketWatch


Bill Stepien to become Trump's new re-election campaign manager

President Donald Trump on Wednesday shook up his re-election campaign, replacing campaign manager...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •FT.com



Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users [Video]

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump’s OklahomaRally Disrupted by TikTok Users Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit. Thousands of users..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally [Video]

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks [Video]

Trump Tulsa Rally Attendees To Get Masks, Temperature Checks

President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced on Monday that attendees of the upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be given masks and hand sanitizer and undergo temperature checks.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published