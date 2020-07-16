Global  
 

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign.

Brad Parscale Brad Parscale Former campaign manager for Donald Trump

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll [Video]

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll

Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election. According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at the state and national levels for years, if not decades. But publicly, Trump acknowledges none of this. Despite demoting his reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale at the 11th hour on Wednesday, 111 days before the election, Trump still preaches positivity. ...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to senior campaign adviser and return to a digital strategy role. According to Gizmodo, the so-called 'digital wizard' certainly had an uphill battle in getting Trump's poll numbers up.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

Trump vs Biden: Live 2020 Election Updates

 President Trump promoted Bill Stepien to campaign manager, demoting Brad Parscale. New filings shed light on the Democratic donors powering Joe Biden’s..
NYTimes.com

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Amid Slide in Poll Numbers

 President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale..
WorldNews

Bill Stepien Bill Stepien American political consultant

Who Is Bill Stepien? A Data-Obsessed Campaign Manager for Trump's 2020 Campaign

 Mr. Stepien, a former aide to Chris Christie who has been shadowed by the Bridgegate scandal, brings a data-centric style to the president’s lagging..
NYTimes.com

Longtime Trump aide Brad Parscale removed as campaign manager as president shakes up reelection staff

 Trump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.
USATODAY.com

Trump replaces campaign manager Brad Parscale, as polls show Biden well ahead

President Trump announced late Wednesday that he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as more...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsIndiaTimesMediaiteDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesWorldNews


Race for the White House: US President rejigs campaign after mishaps, replacing manager

Race for the White House: US President rejigs campaign after mishaps, replacing manager United States President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff today, replacing campaign manager...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Trump demotes Parscale after low attendance at Tulsa rally, reverses course on Fauci criticism

There is a major staff shake-up at the Trump campaign less than four months before Election Day....
CBS News - Published


2_Firebaugh

Norman Firebaugh President Trump replaces Parscale as campaign manager https://t.co/J9xMc2rWNi via @pamelageller 5 minutes ago

Jackneworth

jackneworth BREAKING: Trump REPLACES Failing Campaign Manager https://t.co/y8KZDUHqrL via @YouTube 11 minutes ago

upoliticsnow

upolitics #Trump Fires Campaign Manager Brad #Parscale, Replaces Him With Bill #Stepien Amid Poor Polling #ElectionTwitter Re… https://t.co/NFAfYRrlqQ 12 minutes ago

robwiii

Robert RT @HowardKurtz: Trump replaces Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, and you don't oust your team leader when things are going well. But the pr… 19 minutes ago

nnavajojohn

john f. capuziello RT @nnavajojohn: President Trump replaces Parscale as campaign manager https://t.co/tsq3LQaARF via @pamelageller 21 minutes ago

nnavajojohn

john f. capuziello President Trump replaces Parscale as campaign manager https://t.co/tsq3LQaARF via @pamelageller 21 minutes ago

MediaBuzzFNC

#MediaBuzz Trump replaces Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, and you don't oust your team leader when things are going well. But… https://t.co/zcK4IUNJ3U 27 minutes ago

HowardKurtz

HowardKurtz Trump replaces Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, and you don't oust your team leader when things are going well. But… https://t.co/ctZ5rNYARR 27 minutes ago


Trump Demotes Campaign Manager [Video]

Trump Demotes Campaign Manager

President Donald Trump announced he was demoting campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Trump Campaign Shake-Up [Video]

Trump Campaign Shake-Up

President Donald Trump is demoting his campaign manager Brad Parscale amid plummeting poll numbers and a failed rally in Oklahoma.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published
Second stimulus relief talks may start soon [Video]

Second stimulus relief talks may start soon

Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:56Published