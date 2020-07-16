The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign.

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.

Mr. Stepien, a former aide to Chris Christie who has been shadowed by the Bridgegate scandal, brings a data-centric style to the president’s lagging..

President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale..

President Trump promoted Bill Stepien to campaign manager, demoting Brad Parscale. New filings shed light on the Democratic donors powering Joe Biden’s..

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to senior campaign adviser and return to a digital strategy role. According to Gizmodo, the so-called 'digital wizard' certainly had an uphill battle in getting Trump's poll numbers up.

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election. According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at the state and national levels for years, if not decades. But publicly, Trump acknowledges none of this. Despite demoting his reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale at the 11th hour on Wednesday, 111 days before the election, Trump still preaches positivity. ...

