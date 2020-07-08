U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Communist Party of China Political party of China
U.S. Weighs Sweeping Travel Ban on Chinese Communist Party MembersThe presidential order under consideration would be based on the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act used in a 2017 travel ban on several..
NYTimes.com
Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams BidenPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews
Britain bans China’s Huawei, handing US big winThe policy reversal hands a long-sought victory to US President Donald Trump’s administration in its geopolitical tug-of-war with China. The White House said..
WorldNews
US-China relationship at 'lowest point' in decades as sanctions announced over Uighur concentration campsThe US announced sanctions on Chinese Communist Party officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims as the two countries reached their lowest point..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Federal Employees Can Express Support for Black Lives Matter, Watchdog SaysThe Office of Special Counsel’s finding came weeks after President Trump called Black Lives Matter a “symbol of hate.”
NYTimes.com
Mary Trump says she's heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slursIn an interview with Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, confirms she's heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources