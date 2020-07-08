Global  
 

U.S. weighs China Communist Party visa ban: source
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:12s - Published
A source familiar with the matter says the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, in a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-China relations.

Gloria Tso reports.

