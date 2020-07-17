Global  
 

Princess Beatrice Marries in Private Windsor Ceremony Princess Beatrice and Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on Friday morning.

The wedding was initially set for a date in May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Queen Elizabeth, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, attended.

The ceremony was held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, which is often used by the Queen.

Beatrice's parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She was born in Great Windsor Park.

Her parents continue to live on the property.

Beatrice is ninth in line for the throne.

Rather than work as a full-time royal, she works for artificial intelligence firm Afiniti.

