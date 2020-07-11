Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore 'honoured' to meet Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore said he was honoured to have met the Queen at Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood, but declined to reveal what she said to him.

The 100-year-old took the opportunity to reflect on the last four months and thank those who donated to his NHS fundraising campaign, on what he described as an 'absolutely outstanding' day.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony [Video]

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood in special ceremony

NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore has received his knighthood from the Queen in a special open-air investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The 100-year-old, who received a birthday card from the monarch earlier this year spoke with the Queen about shielding during lockdown. The Queen also spoke about how her granddaughter had got married earlier today. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:42Published
Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom [Video]

Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old Captain Tom

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britain's spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published
Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen [Video]

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Windsor Castle Windsor Castle Official country residence of the British monarch

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding [Video]

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood

Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Princess Beatrice is married in secret [Video]

Princess Beatrice is married in secret

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:07Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Chester hopes to thrive as lockdown eases [Video]

Chester hopes to thrive as lockdown eases

Bob Ellis, Deputy Chairman of Chester Business Club hopes the city will continue to thrive as lockdown eases as it takes advantage of being a tourist attraction but suggested it may need to adapt to the new normal. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran [Video]

Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Queen Elizabeth II knighted the 100-year-old World War II veteran that raised funds for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore became a national celebrity when he raised millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to CNN, Moore raised almost £33 million ($40 million) by walking in his own backyard. The Queen knighted Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts. The Queen told Moore: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Brexit: Hundreds of health professionals sign open letter demanding protection for NHS in trade deals

 Warning that legislation will leave health service vulnerable to US corporations
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Queen to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore at unique Windsor ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in a unique open-air ceremony...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesWales OnlineHull Daily MailBBC News


Captain Sir Tom Moore says personal investiture will be ‘most special of days’

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being knighted by the Queen in his own personal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore honoured by David Beckham and FA as leader of 'Lionhearts inspirational heroes' team

War veteran made head of squad of those who went 'above and beyond' during fight against Covid-19...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this

TheeSeedman

Kev @captaintommoore Enjoy your well deserved honour Captain Sir Tom Moore I'm sure Her Majesty is just as honoured t… https://t.co/r5C1J8SNJR 9 hours ago

William12314677

William Andrew Baker @BBCBreakfast @captaintommoore Congratulations to captain Tom Moore, on your knighthood the great thing is you get… https://t.co/gw64pdILxq 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arise, Sir Tom! [Video]

Arise, Sir Tom!

Captain Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:08Published
Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore [Video]

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom [Video]

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published