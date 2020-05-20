Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Report by Etemadil.

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore [Video]

Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom [Video]

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Capt Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in personal ceremony

 The 100-year-old, who raised £32m for NHS charities, is being honoured in a personal ceremony.
BBC News
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony [Video]

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Windsor Castle Windsor Castle Official country residence of the British monarch

Princess Beatrice is married in secret [Video]

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:07Published
Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime [Video]

The Queen was most amused after hearing about an RAF gunner’s unusual lockdown exercise regime of pushing a car up and down the streets.The monarch remarked “Oh”, looked surprised and gave a chuckle when Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens – a member of the Jamaican bobsleigh team – told her how he had been using the method to keep fit.“Well I suppose that’s one way to train,” the Queen added, laughing.Her conversation with L/Cpl Stephens came as the Queen carried out her second official virtual royal engagement, holding a video call from Windsor Castle with members of the Armed Forces based across the globe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
How the royal family has adapted over 100 days of lockdown [Video]

The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown. Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home. The Queen, who was reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle with a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble, delivered two rare televised addresses to the nation just weeks apart. She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation “We will meet again”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:00Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Chester hopes to thrive as lockdown eases [Video]

Bob Ellis, Deputy Chairman of Chester Business Club hopes the city will continue to thrive as lockdown eases as it takes advantage of being a tourist attraction but suggested it may need to adapt to the new normal. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
PM announces more powers for local lockdowns [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published
PM announces further lockdown easing in August [Video]

Boris Johnson has announced further lockdown restrictions will be eased from August with a hope of a 'more significant return to normality' from November. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:59Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore to receive knighthood on Friday

Captain Sir Tom Moore to receive knighthood on Friday 100-year-old Second World War veteran, who raised almost £33m, will travel to the Berkshire royal...
Wales Online - Published

Queen’s private ceremony for Captain Sir Tom Moore ‘icing on cake’, say family

The family of fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore have described the Queen’s decision to give...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Captain Tom Moore 'overwhelmed' to be knighted [Video]

Captain Tom Moore is "overwhelmed" to have been awarded a knighthood after raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Government delighted that Captain Tom Moore will receive knighthood [Video]

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden says Captain Tom Moore has set a marker of generosity for the country with his fundraising efforts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published