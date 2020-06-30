Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.
Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,
The government has announced an extra £3bn to support the NHS through the winter. James Brokenshire said the funding would help the NHS battle a possible second wave of coronavirus as he defended the government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.
