Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Captain Tom Captain Tom British Army Officer and fundraiser

Capt Sir Tom Moore knighted in 'unique' ceremony

 The Queen honours the 100-year-old in her first official engagement in person since lockdown.
BBC News
Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood

Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore [Video]

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom [Video]

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Brexit: Hundreds of health professionals sign open letter demanding protection for NHS in trade deals

 Warning that legislation will leave health service vulnerable to US corporations
Independent
£3bn to help NHS get through winter [Video]

£3bn to help NHS get through winter

The government has announced an extra £3bn to support the NHS through the winter. James Brokenshire said the funding would help the NHS battle a possible second wave of coronavirus as he defended the government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October [Video]

PM: Testing capacity expanded to 500,000 per day by end of October

Boris Johnson said antigen coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.The NHS will get an extra £3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PM announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen on Friday

Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted by the Queen in his own 'unique personal open-air ceremony' at...
Hereford Times - Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore inducted into FA Lionhearts squad by David Beckham

Captain Sir Tom Moore inducted into FA Lionhearts squad by David Beckham Captain Sir Tom Moore has been made the honorary skipper and the first member of the Lionhearts squad...
Daily Star - Published

Sculpture of Captain Sir Tom Moore created to honour ‘everyone’s champion’

A sculpture has been unveiled of Captain Sir Tom Moore – in tribute to his role as a “beacon of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

Britanniacomms

Britannia PR RT @Telegraph: 🎖️Captain Sir Tom Moore met the Queen at Windsor Castle this afternoon to receive his knighthood in person The veteran, age… 4 seconds ago

NewShiroboshiya

白星屋伊豆兵衛／shiroboshiya new account RT @TheSun: Captain Sir Tom Moore is knighted by the Queen 👏 https://t.co/6njFuq0n4Z 6 seconds ago

grey_sister

grey-sister RT @CNN: Queen Elizabeth II has knighted 100-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who became a national celebrity by raising mi… 7 seconds ago

kabalissima

Boleslaw Bierut RT @ASK_des: https://t.co/VokbMmmbkp Brilliant news Captain Tom Moore 100. Just been knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle. Now Sir Tom M… 8 seconds ago

yeonsole

Yeonsole Kim RT @BBCNews: Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted in Queen's first official engagement in person since lockdown https://t.co/q4F9BbnYZg 12 seconds ago

JoyPoos

Retriever Mom RT @yashar: Earlier this year, Captain Moore wanted to raise £1,000 for charity by his 100th birthday by doing laps in his yard with his wa… 13 seconds ago

Kimani_Sean

Sean K RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth II has knighted 100-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who became a national celebrity by raising m… 25 seconds ago

captainadxb

ΛdIb RT @Telegraph: 🎖️ Captain Sir Tom Moore has this afternoon received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle The veteran, ag… 26 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arise, Sir Tom! [Video]

Arise, Sir Tom!

Captain Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:08Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
80-Year-Old Man Walk Challenge to Raise Money to Hospital Charity That Treated His Three-Year-Old Granddaughter [Video]

80-Year-Old Man Walk Challenge to Raise Money to Hospital Charity That Treated His Three-Year-Old Granddaughter

Terry Jacobs walked every day to raise money for his great-granddaughter's hospital. He says he was inspired by war veteran Captain Tom, saying "if Captain Tom could do it at 100, I’ve no excuses at..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published