Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Edward Baran reports,

Capt Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in personal ceremony

 The 100-year-old, who raised £32m for NHS charities, is being honoured in a personal ceremony.
BBC News
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Captain Sir Tom Moore honoured by David Beckham and FA as leader of 'Lionhearts inspirational heroes' team

 War veteran made head of squad of those who went 'above and beyond' during fight against Covid-19 pandemic
Independent
103-year old retired doctor walks marathon for COVID-19 research [Video]

103-year old retired doctor walks marathon for COVID-19 research

A 103-year-old Belgian doctor is walking a marathon around his garden in daily stages to raise money for research into the new coronavirus, inspired by a centenarian who became a hero in Britain for clocking up the charity miles with a walking frame.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show letters

 SYDNEY: Queen Eliza­beth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept..
WorldNews
Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Force [Video]

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Force

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 08:48Published
Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime [Video]

Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime

The Queen was most amused after hearing about an RAF gunner’s unusual lockdown exercise regime of pushing a car up and down the streets.The monarch remarked “Oh”, looked surprised and gave a chuckle when Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens – a member of the Jamaican bobsleigh team – told her how he had been using the method to keep fit.“Well I suppose that’s one way to train,” the Queen added, laughing.Her conversation with L/Cpl Stephens came as the Queen carried out her second official virtual royal engagement, holding a video call from Windsor Castle with members of the Armed Forces based across the globe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Queen Elizabeth video calls with Armed Forces [Video]

Queen Elizabeth video calls with Armed Forces

Queen Elizabeth video called with members of the Armed Forces to hear about their vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas. Her Majesty also spoke with personnel about how their duties have been affected by the global pandemic. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax [Video]

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Wednesday that allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an 'insurance policy'. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published
Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant [Video]

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a newspaper. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Human Rights Declaration inspires new musical work [Video]

Human Rights Declaration inspires new musical work

Acclaimed composer Max Richter's new album "Voices" features multiple narrators reading part of the text of the 70-year-old Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which he believes can stir hope in a world where we "lurch from crisis to crisis." Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news [Video]

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

