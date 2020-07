What you need to know about new coronavirus rent relief program Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:35s - Published 1 day ago Rent relief program launches; applications accepted beginning July 27 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PANDEMIC.THE COUNTY HASPOURED MILLIONS OFFEDERAL DOLLARS INTOTHE PROGRAM BUTSOME SAY ITS NOTENOUGH AND THEPROGRAM SHOULD HAVECOME A LOT SOONER..INVESTIGATOR JEFF VANSANT HAS THE STORY.IF YOU LIVE IN DOUGLASCOUNTY ANDSTRUGGLING TO PAYRENT YOU MIGHT HAVEA CHANCE AT SOMERELIEF..HERE ON THE DOUGLASCOUNTY WEBSITE ITPROVIDES YOU STEPSON WHAT YOU NEED FORYOUR APPLICATION..TO APPLY TO CARESRENTAL ASSISTANCE..13:22 WE HAVE BEENANXIOUS TO GET THISGOING JUST AS QUICKLYAS WE CAN TO GET THENECESSARY MONEY TOWHERE ITS NEEDEDDOUGLAS COUNTY HASSET ASIDE 10 MILLIONFOR RENTAL ASSISTANCETHANKS TO FUNDSFROM THE FEDERALCORONA VIRUS AIDRELIEF AND ECONOMICSECURITY OR CARES..HERES A BREAK DOWN ITPROVIDES 4 MONTHS OFRENTAL FUNDS OR AMAXIMUM OF 4-THOUSAND DOLLARS..- YOU MUST LIVE INDOUGLAS COUNTY -YOU'RE ONLY ELIGABLEIF YOU HAVE BEENDIRECTLY IMPACTED BYTHE PANDEMIC EITHERBY LOSS OF A JOB ORREDUCED INCOME..- ALSO, YOUR LANDLORDMUST PROVIDE A W9 ANDA LETTER OF PROOF OFBACK RENT..THIS CAN BE AN ISSUE..IF THE LANDLORDDOESNT COOPERATETHE TENANT IS OUT OFLUCK..1:51 UNFORTUNATELY,THOSE ARE REQUIRED INORDER FOR US TO MAKEPAYMENTS..WE HAVE TO HAVE THATW9 ON FILE AND WEHAVE TO HAVE THATLANDLORD ATTEST TOWHAT MONTHS AREOWED ALL OF IT CAN BEDONE ONLINE IF YOUDONT HAVE ACCESS THECOUNTY PROVIDESSEVERAL LOCAL NON-PROFITS WHO CAN HELPYOU THRU THEPROCESS..DOUGLAS COUNTYCOMMISSIONER JIMCAVANAUGH SAYS THEPROGRAM SHOULDALLOW PEOPLE TO APPLYOVER THE PHONE..5:20 WE HAVE PLENTY OFPEOPLE WORKING INGENERAL ASSISTANCEWHO CAN TAKEAPPLICATIONS DIRECTLYAND SHOULD..TO MAKE IT AS EASY ASPOSSIBLE FOR AS MANYPEOPLE AS POSSIBLEAND SAYS THE PROGRAMHAS TAKEN TOO LONG TOGET OFF THE GROUNDAND THAT IT DOESNT GOFAR ENOUGH TO HELPPEOPLE..2:11 ITS JUST BEENEXTREMELY SLOW GOINGTHRU THEBUREAUCRACY TO GETTHIS ACTUAL ASSISTANCEWHO NEED IT ..CAVANAUGH SAYS MORENEEDS TO BE DONEINCLUDING ADDINGMILLIONS MORE TO THEPROGRAM..MUD AND OPPD AREALSO GETTING INVOLVEDPROVIDING A RELIEFPROGRAM MOREDETAILS ON THAT AREEXPECTED IN THECOMING WEEKS..PEOPLE CAN BEGINAPPLYING ONLINE FORASSISTANCE BEGINNINGON JULY 27TH..JEFF VAN SANT 3 NEWSNOW..THE DOUGLAS COUNTYHEALTH AND HUMANSERVICE BOARD WILLHOLD A MEETING NEXTWEEK TO DISCUSS THENEED TO INCREASEFUNDS AND TO GET THEMUD AND O-P-P-DPROGRAM UP ANDRUNNING..





