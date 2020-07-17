Global  
 

Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.Still, whether he is actually seeking the United States’ highest office remains a question.West said while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

