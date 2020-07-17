Million dollar babies among Kanye West’s campaign ideas

|
|
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bidUS rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Rapper..
WorldNews
Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortionKanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.
USATODAY.com
US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidencyFans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.
BBC News
Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate
|
|
|
|
