Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West's Alarming SC Campaign Rally
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:24s - Published
50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West's Alarming SC Campaign Rally

50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West's Alarming SC Campaign Rally

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye Says He Wants Jay-Z for a Running Mate on Presidential Ticket

Kanye West is already switching up his campaign -- saying he wants Jay-Z to get on the ticket with...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Kanye West Says He & Kim Kardashian Almost Aborted Daughter North at Campaign Rally Speech

Kanye West just held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina today (July 19) and was...
Just Jared - Published

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

Pmoney_Ent

P. Money Entertainment. RT @XXL: 50 Cent blames Jay-Z for Kanye West saying Harriet Tubman didn't actually free the slaves: "This is all Jay Z fault." https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

rapfutures

rapnews 50 Cent blames Jay-Z for Kanye West saying Harriet Tubman didn't actually free the slaves: "This is all Jay Z faul… https://t.co/gIKfGbNCRR 1 hour ago

ConvowithDrpope

Sheila Pope, Ph.D 50 Cent Blames JAY-Z — & JAY-Z Only — For Kanye West's Alarming SC Campaign Rally -- https://t.co/3owLTXJ704 via @hiphopdx 1 hour ago

WeRepTalent

We Rep Talent EliXiR Media MIX Spotlights, 50 Cent Blames Jay-Z for Kanye West's Harriet Tubman Comments https://t.co/R1hZ8y8yER 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally

Growing concerns for Kanye West's mental health continue following his first-ever political rally in South Carolina. The rapper shared heartbreaking and shocking revelations about his marriage and the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:24Published
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News

Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday night.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:50Published
Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published