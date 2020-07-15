Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Brexit briefing: 164 days until the end of the transition period

EU leaders are still struggling to reach a deal on a recovery fund, with deep differences remaining.

EU summit: 'Diametrically opposed positions' on coronavirus rescue package

'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund 'Frugal' northern nations and southern EU members fail to agree on proportion of grants against repayable loans.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday EU leaders were making progress towards an agreement on a plan to revive economies throttled..

UK safety campaigners raise concerns about an increase in the number of US deaths caused by SUVs.

Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit Sir Ian Botham is reported to be in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson.He made his name as an all-rounder, but his sporting exploits were not reserved for the cricket pitch, with the Cheshire native swapping the pads for boots and turning out for Yeovil and Scunthorpe in the Football League.

