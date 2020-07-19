Global  
 

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally, 'I almost killed my daughter' | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, with an unorthodox rally in South Carolina.

The event, held at a wedding and conference hall in the city, was said to be open to registered guests only - but West's campaign website had no function for people to register or RSVP.

West appeared with "2020" shaved into the back of his head and wearing a protective security vest, and addressed the gathered crowd without a microphone.

There were no audience microphones either, leading West to repeatedly tell the crowd to be silent so he could hear the questions being asked.

At one point he began crying when talking about abortion, saying that his parents almost aborted him: "There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy #KanyeWest #USPresidentialPolls2020 #KanyeHoldsRally

